Why Re-Entrance Programs Aren’t Working

In 2008, Goldman became a pioneer in its pilot Returnship Program, an internship-like initiative aimed at helping high potentials who have left the workforce for an extended period of time to restart their careers. The lauded paid, 10-week, highly competitive program is said to have offered full-time jobs to 50% of the total 150 returnees in the program since its launch.

Yet recently, Fast Company discovered that no one was hired from the 2016 Returnship program because none of the participants were deemed “qualified” enough. Fast Company asked Goldman to verify that no returnee was hired in the past 12 months, but as of publishing, the company has yet to provide comment.

Several years ago, companies started realizing that a substantial percentage of their highly educated, skilled, and experienced female employees were leaving the workforce at some point. Between 2004 and 2009, a study found that 31% of these high-achieving women opted out of work, mostly to care for their children. New York Times magazine called the phenomenon the “opt-out revolution” in 2013.

“Women are making up the majority of graduation rates across the board, and they’re obviously the ones who are having children and usually have primary responsibilities over the kids,” says Jennifer Gefsky, cofounder of Après, a LinkedIn-like platform that connects women returning to work with companies.

“So, you’re seeing this in an increase in graduation rates, an increase in population coming into the workforce of women representation, and then women opting out. Companies are starting to understand, we have to look at hiring these women back into the workforce because they’re making up a significant portion of the brain power in this country.”

If it’s true that Goldman hired no one from its most recent Returnship Program, this does bring up some questions on return-to-work programs. For instance, are these programs really working? What are the barriers we still need to cross to get women who have opted out back into the workforce? And do we really know what’s good for returning parents?

Understanding the importance of getting women professionals back into the job market is one thing; actually implementing a successful program is another. Through working with 300 companies, from firms as large as Microsoft to small nonprofits with only a handful of employees, Gefsky says she sees challenges come up over and over again: