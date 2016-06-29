Four Techniques To Stop Worrying So Much

“Worry is universal,” says behavioral psychologist Simon Rego , coauthor of the Worry Less Report: A White Paper on the Prevalence of Worrying & Coping Mechanisms for Americans At Home Or On the Road for Liberty Mutual Insurance. “The most telling statistic in our entire review was that about 40% of population worried daily. There’s got to be a usefulness to it; it wouldn’t be so prevalent if there wasn’t a function to worry.”

In fact, worry isn’t all bad. “Worry can push us to focus our attention on areas that are important to us,” says Rego. “Worry gives us a boost of energy to take action on those things we’ve identified; it narrows our attention and moves us with energy and adrenaline.”

When worry becomes harmful is when you experience the cycle of revving up and preparing, but don’t act, says Rego. “You can get stuck under the weight of worries that circulate around you,” he says.

The key is to capitalize on the positive side of worry without going to levels that are problematic. Here are four tricks for calming your worries and turning them into productive action:

Worry often starts when you’re faced with an uncertainty. “When we’re uncertain about how things will fall in place, our minds start to generate a lot of ‘what ifs,’” Rego says. “We start to think of all the things that could go wrong.”

Instead of worrying in a quest for certainty–something that can’t happen all of the time–slow down and identify these thoughts as mental events.

“Acceptance is building tolerance and an appreciation that some things you can control and some things you cannot,” he says. “If I’m driving, for example, I cannot control the traffic. I can accept what is in front of me, and know that I will eventually get to my destination.”