Three Rules For Holding Virtual Meetings That People Don’t Hate

Companies today operate across multiple time zones as a matter of course. And recent years have seen a boom in collaborative technologies to help them do that. But you may not know it based on the way many companies still conduct meetings. Conducting high-quality virtual conversations still isn’t second nature for many of us. Instead, we’ve simply transferred an analog meeting paradigm into a digital environment. That’s why so many people hate meetings –especially virtual ones.

Fortunately, it can be done. In fact, my team and I recently watched in awe as a tech exec successfully facilitated a long, important meeting remotely–even though she could’ve joined in person. She was five minutes away in another building but opted to go virtual simply because it was raining. And it worked.

Here are three rules you need to know to master the art of the virtual meeting in 2016 and beyond.

Effective virtual meetings need to be designed–they don’t just happen. And their leaders do more than moderate. They need to facilitate the conversation much more rigorously than the same in-person meeting would require. But that doesn’t have to require a strenuous effort, either.

Most meetings today happen in mixed settings, where a subset of the participants are together in a room and a few are remote. This is a recipe for exclusion.

Imagine yourself as a tour guide charged with keeping everyone in the meeting oriented and engaged. Because the temptation to multitask is so great, you need to continually generate relevance for everyone involved. That means “micro-framing” each section of the discussion and the expectations for how individuals should participate. For example:

Thanks, Sally, for the clear recap of the customer issue. Does anyone have any clarifying questions? Okay, now let’s spend a few minutes brainstorming how best to solve it. Since each of you is a subject matter expert, I’m going to go around the line and have everyone share one idea. Extra points if you integrate your idea with one that someone else has shared.

This isn’t reinventing the wheel, nor does it require any high-tech proficiency. It simply means opening the floor, then asking–or actually, requiring–everyone to contribute something before moving on. And rather than just forcing discussion for its own sake, you’re setting (and resetting) expectations about why you need to discuss it in the first place. That helps move things along.

