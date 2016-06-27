7 Steps To Ending Your Internship With A Job Offer In Hand

Aiming to turn your summer internship into a full-time job? Good news: Your employer wants that, too!

The primary focus of most companies’ internship programs is to convert college students into entry-level employees, according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers’ 2016 Internship & Co-op Survey. But if you intern for a medium or large company, you’ll likely be working alongside a group of interns who are also gunning for a job offer. And unfortunately, there may be a limited number of full-time jobs available at the company. So to land one of them, you’ll need to bring your A-game. Take these steps to become the all-star intern. 1. Highlight Your Accomplishments As “the intern,” you might be inclined to keep your head down, get your work done, and cross your fingers in hopes that your supervisor will recognize your great work. Don’t just assume this will happen automatically. “Be loud and proud about your accomplishments,” says Lauren Berger, CEO of InternQueen.com. Read: The onus is on you to get on your manager’s radar. We’re not saying grab a megaphone and tout your achievements from the roof of the building. Instead, send your boss an email on Fridays that recaps your accomplishments for the week and any challenges you faced. “The goal is to promote yourself while maintaining a sense of humility,” says Berger.

2. Make Valuable Connections The onus is on you to get on your manager’s radar. If the word “networking” makes you cringe, we hear you on that. But here’s the thing: Job candidates with an employee referral are 40% more likely to be hired, research shows. To find that coveted career advocate, arrange one lunch or coffee date per week with a different employee, millennial career coach Kim Carbia recommends. When possible, meet with two people at the same time. “Group lunches are less intimidating for employees,” says Carbia. “It takes some of the pressure off and makes people more inclined to accept an invitation.” Also, make sure that you prepare questions in advance. Know what each employee does so that you can tailor your talking points, says Carbia. 3. Focus On Results (Not Logging Extra Hours) We’ve got great news: Unless it’s the company norm, these days, you don’t need to stay late to impress your boss. “Just because you put in extra hours doesn’t mean you’re performing well on your work,” says Sharise Kent, author of The Internship Manual: A Step-by-Step Guide to Getting the Internship of Your Dreams. Kent says productivity is most important to managers, so demonstrate that you have time-management skills by handing in projects ahead of deadline rather than at the last minute. Demonstrate that you have time-management skills by handing in projects ahead of deadline rather than at the last minute. Instead of sneaking looks at your phone to check your recent Snapchat stories if you finish your assignments early, ask your boss for new projects to take on.

7. Ask For A Job It sounds obvious, but a lot of interns don’t inform their manager that they’re interested in a full-time position at the company. Make your intentions known—and don’t wait until the last day of the program. “You should plant the seed that you want a job about a month before the end of your internship,” says Carbia. This article originally appeared on Monster and is reprinted with permission.