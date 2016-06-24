advertisement
Skittles Gives Up Its Rainbow For Pride In London

By Louise Jack1 minute Read

WHAT: Skittles celebrates London’s Pride by donating all its colors to the cause.

WHO: Skittles, adam&eveDDB

WHY WE CARE: How could we not care? The touching gesture is introduced by an open letter appearing in U.K. newspapers on June 24 as London Pride weekend kicks off. While thousands of people will be covering themselves in rainbows for Pride, the brand is showing its support by doing the opposite.

It’s likely to be an emotional weekend–in the wake of the Orlando shootings, along with many other cities, the London LGBT community turned out in force in a show of solidarity that was remarkable as much for its outpouring of love as it was for its size. The brand will be handing out packs of white Skittles while its rainbow-free Skittles float takes part in the parade.

