This Street Art Spotlights Iran’s Religious Oppression

Journalist Maziar Bahari remembers being shown re-runs of Roots as a child growing up in Iran. For decades, Iran’s leaders have used the African American experience of slavery and racism as propaganda against the United States. Iran’s repressive government holds up New York City’s Harlem as a prime example of America’s tyrannies, asking how a country that treats its citizens that way can dictate to the rest of the world on human rights.

Bahari, who was famously imprisoned by the Iran government in 2009 and depicted in Jon Stewart’s 2014 film Rosewater, is now taking aim at this pretense with a project that raises awareness in Harlem about Iran’s most oppressed minority.

Faison Firehouse Theatre, 6 Hancock Place Ricky Lee Gordon

“We thought it would be interesting to take this narrative of the Iranian government and turn it on its head and highlight its hypocrisy,” he says.

This summer, he is leading a project in Harlem to paint about a dozen murals on schools and other buildings that focus on the story of the Bahá’í, a persecuted religious minority of 300,000 people in Iran. The first, painted in April on Harlem’s Faison Firehouse Theater, depicts a new artwork by South African artist Ricky Lee Gordon.

The Bahá’í have been a target of persecution since the unique religion developed in Iran in the 19th century. But Bahá’ís, who believe in universal secular education and gender equality and deny the authority of Iran’s religious clerics, have been even more targeted since the 1979 Islamic revolution, with hundreds jailed, killed, or beaten. Today, the government still does not officially recognize the religion nor does it allow Bahá’ís to attend university. Instead, Bahá’í professors who were fired from their jobs have run an “underground” university since the 1980s, conferring thousands of unofficial diplomas that have been since recognized by universities worldwide.

Storefront Academy, 70 E 129th St. Rone

Bahari’s documentary about the Bahá’í–and their educational form of resistance–came out in February 2015, when it screened in 200 cities. But he was frustrated that his efforts ended there and decided to launch a campaign, “Education Is Not A Crime,” to continue to raise awareness about their plight.

“I was amazed by this story. This is an educational miracle, and it’s just amazing that they are resisting this government that has not stopped brutalizing them for the past 37 years,” Bahari told Co.Exist in an interview at the New York Bahá’í Center. “They have not only survived, they have also thrived–through education.”