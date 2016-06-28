How Americans’ Views On Gender Roles Are Hurting The Economy And Holding Us Back

“We will achieve gender equality when we value caregiving as much as breadwinning. When we expect both men and women to be equally competent and equally responsible for caregiving and breadwinning,” asserts Anne-Marie Slaughter.

“The whole superwoman thing is that she can bring home the bacon and fry it up in a pan. Well, so can men.”

Slaughter is the president of the nonpartisan think tank New America Foundation and author of the book Unfinished Business, much of which focuses on the need to value all elements of care-based work for both men and women. This, she says is the missing key to reaching gender equality.

“It’s about work that invests in others,” she says, and that encompasses a variety of professions including teachers, therapists, coaches, as well as the unpaid work of being what she refers to as being the “lead parent.”

Anne-Marie Slaughter Photo:Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Fortune/Time Inc

“That work is as important as the work that brings us money and power,” Slaughter says. “We expect women and men to be breadwinners. We now have to equally expect men and women to be caregivers.”

“We expect women and men to be breadwinners. We now have to equally expect men and women to be caregivers.”



Valuing this dimension of work would not only be a boost to the careers of individual men and women, but it could be a boost to the economy as well, says Slaughter. How? The high cost of childcare often pulls women out of the workforce, and fewer women in the workforce means we don’t benefit from our full talent pool (and it’s been proven that companies with diverse staffs and women in leadership positions do better).

Slaughter points to the cost of childcare as a major element that’s holding back the economic progress of the U.S. “If we had the same sort of care policies that other countries do, [it would] increase recruiting and retention of employees. From a public-policy point of view, whether you are thinking about national security or prosperity, equally investing in those first five years [of a child’s life] is the most important thing our society can do.”

She praises Hillary Clinton’s recent statement on the campaign trail that childcare shouldn’t cost more than 10% of a family’s income (for many parents it’s presently as much as 30% of their take-home pay, on average more than rent and more than the cost of public college tuition). As for the feasibility of such a change, Slaughter uses the shift in public sentiment about paid leave as a hopeful benchmark.