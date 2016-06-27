Look At Four Pages Of Margaret Atwood’s First Graphic Novel For Dark Horse Comics

WHO: Let’s not bury the lede here: Legendary author Margaret Atwood, at 76 years old, is publishing her first graphic novel through Dark Horse Comics. She’s joined in this project by artist Johnnie Christmas and colorist Tamra Bonvillain.

WHY WE CARE: Margaret Atwood is a titan of contemporary literature. She’s a creative powerhouse–the author of 17 novels, 10 short fiction collections, nearly two dozen books of poetry, multiple collections of her essays and non-fiction work, and more–and one of the most critically acclaimed writers alive. She’s been nominated for the Man Booker Prize five times, winning once, and books like The Handmaid’s Tale, The Blind Assassin, and Oryx and Crake have been an important part of redefining science fiction as a serious literary genre. So when she decides that she’s going to write comic books, she’s got our attention. The fact that she’s taken on such a characteristically weird project–creating a superhero that is part cat, part bird–should come as no surprise to fans of Atwood’s, and that she’s matched with an artist who brings that to life effectively tells us that her weird vision is in good hands. The whole cat/bird thing is thematically on-point, too, believe it or not–Angel Catbird is a partnership with conservation charity Nature Canada’s Keep Cats Safe and Save Bird Lives initiative, because Margaret Atwood, at this point, can do whatever the hell she wants. And right now, she wants to make superhero comics about a cat-bird for charity. Sign us up.