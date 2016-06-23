Everyone’s Favorite Awkward Black Girl Is Now Just “Insecure” In New HBO Trailer

WHAT: Insecure, formerly known as The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl

WHY WE CARE: Issa Rae’s YouTube series The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl has amassed a loyal following over the years, with more than 200,000 subscribers and 20 million views–and now all that awkwardness is headed to prime time as Insecure. HBO has been in talks with Rae about adapting her web series since 2013, and a deal was finally inked with Rae as the star, writer, and co-executive producer, along with The Nightly Show host Larry Wilmore as a consultant. Joining the likes of Broad City, High Maintenance, Drunk History, and many more, Insecure is yet another scrappy web series that caught the eye of a major cable network–what a time to be alive.