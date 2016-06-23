This Henry VIII Twitter Account Is The Best Way To Learn About Brexit

If the current state of politics has got you down, maybe it’s time to immerse yourself in the objectively worse governing system of the 16th century–namely, the reign of King Henry VIII.

You may know him as that king who married, divorced, and beheaded a bunch of wives. But on Twitter, he gets a whole new life thanks to @KngHnryVIII. This King Henry is pretty good at explaining the U.K.’s abandonment of the European Union, known as Brexit.

This re-imagined Henry VIII seems to be about as unpleasant as his real-life counterpart, if perhaps more amusing.