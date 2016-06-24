Director Nicolas Winding Refn On The Beauty And Horror Of “The Neon Demon”

The pressure on women to be what society considers “beautiful” starts at a young age, and as the father of two girls ages 13 and 7, it’s something Danish director Nicolas Winding Refn thinks about quite often. “I read a lot of fairy tales, and it’s interesting that every other word in our mythology regarding women is usually about beauty,” he tells Co.Create.

Why are we so obsessed with beauty? What’s it like to be beautiful? How is being part of the first-ever selfie generation affecting young people? Refn explores these questions in The Neon Demon–though this film, which centers on a 16-year-old Los Angeles model named Jesse whose youthful beauty inspires jealousy, obsession, and much worse, isn’t aimed at kids.

The over-the-top, highly stylized horror film is too much for even some adults—when The Neon Demon screened in competition at the Cannes Film Festival last May, there were film critics who were outraged by the shocking depictions of necrophilia and cannibalism.

Be forewarned: The Neon Demon isn’t America’s Next Top Model.

The mixed reaction hasn’t phased Refn, whose films include the Pusher trilogy and the Ryan Gosling films Drive and its follow-up Only God Forgives, which were condemned by some critics for the level of violence depicted in them. “I always consider polarization a success. I’m not interested in good or bad. What I’m interested in is how you are going to react,” he says. “I am much more interested in your reaction than mine. I’m not a political filmmaker. I don’t have a kind of agenda.”

That said, he adds, “I have opinions, and I have contradictions in my opinions. As you see in The Neon Demon, I’m intoxicated by beauty, by the power of beauty. I’m also equally appalled.”

What’s concerning to Refn is how beauty is increasingly associated with youth. “That, to me, was a great basis for a horror movie because, eventually, it will start to feed on itself,” he says.