CBS And Paramount Have Official Guidelines For People Making “Star Trek” Fan Films

The business of fan films–that is, unauthorized productions of (usually short) films that use existing intellectual property without the license to do so made by people who just really like Star Trek or the X-Men or whatever–is a murky one. Technically, they’re all copyright infringement, but studios and rights holders learned long ago that it’s not a great business practice to sue people who are so enthusiastic about your characters they inhabit that they spend their own money to film themselves and their friends having adventures in those worlds.

But as filmmaking technology–as well as access to crowdsourced funding–have developed, the question has gotten even murkier. What’s the real line between a fan film and outright copyright infringement? That’s a question that Paramount and CBS, which own the film and television rights to the Star Trek franchise–which possesses that most impassioned of fanbases–has been dealing with in the wake of a fan film named Axanar, which raised more than $638,000 on Kickstarter to create a full-length feature set in the Star Trek universe. That Axanar was in production at the same time as Paramount’s Star Trek Beyond has been tricky for the studio, which sued. (Last month, J.J. Abrams announced that the suit would be dropped, which hasn’t actually happened.) Paramount’s argument–that they own Star Trek and don’t want to have to compete with an unauthorized feature using their own property–makes sense. The argument of the Axanar creators and the fans who funded it–that Paramount’s interpretation of Star Trek is very different from the Star Trek they love, so the films aren’t really in competition–is well-taken, too. And ultimately, the fact that there’s so little clarity on what constitutes a “fan film” and what’s considered actionable copyright infringement has made all of this complicated.

To make it less complicated, though, Paramount and CBS released official guidelines today indicating what a fan film that isn’t at risk of being sued looks like. The 10-point list of rules range from the nuts-and-bolts practical (you can make one 15-minute short, or a serialized story that’s no longer than 30 minutes total, and no more than two parts; if you crowdfund, you’re capped at $50,000; you can’t generate revenue) to the more philosophical (“amateur” means “no professional actors,” especially “no professional actors who have been on Star Trek before”; Star Trek fan films have to be family friendly, so your Riker/Deanna Troi erotic short is off-limits) to the basic legal (don’t use bootleg uniforms if they’re commercially available; include “A Star Trek fan production” in the subtitle and don’t use the word “official” anywhere).

These are pretty clear rules, even if they might not hold up if somebody who made a fan-film who wanted to challenge some of them gave it a shot. (“Bootleg” filmmaker Adi Shankar, whose dark Power/Rangers short and whose Punisher fan film starred former Punisher actor Thomas Jane, contested attempts to remove his work from streaming services by successfully citing Fair Use.) They don’t necessarily determine the fate of Axanar, either–copyright holders explicitly stating what they won’t sue people over doesn’t tell us how the lawsuits they’ve already filed will turn out. But if you’re looking to make a Star Trek fan film, and your ambitions are relatively low, it’s probably nice to have some clarity right about now.

CBS and Paramount Pictures are big believers in reasonable fan fiction and fan creativity, and, in particular, want amateur fan filmmakers to showcase their passion for Star Trek. Therefore, CBS and Paramount Pictures will not object to, or take legal action against, Star Trek fan productions that are non-professional and amateur and meet the following guidelines.

Guidelines for Avoiding Objections: