Why Zenefits Took A Tip From Zappos To Try To Turn The Company Around

Zenefits is in a tough situation right now. The payroll and HR platform provider has been in the news for months, following a slew of public scandals, which included claims of lascivious work culture and employees cheating on licensing exams .

David Sacks

The company brought on a new CEO in February, has laid off hundreds of employees, and last month announced a completely new direction following a three-month internal investigation. Now CEO David Sacks is trying to make sure those on the inside believe in the new mission. The new ethos states compliance as one of its core values, and pledges to train and educate employees on how to correctly adhere to protocol. The statement also vowed to clean up its company culture and infuse more professionalism. Now, he’s adopted a strategy that tries to shed the company of those who lack confidence.

Earlier this month, Sacks gave his employees a choice. If they weren’t on board with his turnaround and wanted to leave the company amicably, he would give them a buyout. Dubbed “The Offer,” the plan would provide exiting employees who joined Zenefits before February 8 of this year (when Sacks took the reins) two months of severance pay and four months of COBRA health care coverage.

Sacks wrote in his memo:

I recognize that the new Zenefits may be a very different company than the one many of you joined. I want to be respectful and realistic of that fact. And if you are not motivated by our mission to make entrepreneurship easier, or if you do not agree with the new company values, or if your role has changed in ways that you cannot support, then you can take The Offer.

A week after the memo went out, he revealed the results on Twitter. According to Sacks, only 10% of employees took the offer.

The question remains whether or not these galvanizing tactics will work in the long run. This move isn’t necessarily novel–it’s been used by a few other big tech companies in the past. According to Sacks, this strategy of severance versus loyalty was something he saw other CEOs do, and it stuck in his mind.

While buyouts are anything but new, the case of using them to rally employees is a more unique case. And there are a few examples of other businesses doing it.