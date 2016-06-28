This Company Is Revolutionizing How We Put On Sunscreen

Applying sunscreen can be a tedious chore that often seems to require superhuman flexibility and the need for at least an extra set of hands.

But it doesn’t have to be. The company SnappyScreen wants to revolutionize the way we slather on SPF with its automated sunscreen-application invention that is already gaining traction with vacationers.

Imagine this: You step into a booth, select your preferred SPF (15, 30, or 40) and enter your height. Then a fine mist covers you from head to toe, a rotating base ensuring even distribution. The whole thing takes all of 10 seconds. If taking precautions against skin cancer were always this easy, no one would ever skip on sunscreen again. And that’s exactly what SnappyScreen founder Kristen McClellan is hoping.

“My [older] sister was the most horrible sunscreen applier,” says McClellan, 25. “I would wait for an hour every time we went on vacation and she would still end up with the streaky hand marks.” After her sister remarked, “There’s gotta be an easier way,” McClellan had a thought. “I said, ‘People are spray tanning; maybe one day there will be sunscreen in there.'”

And so a business idea was born, one that she honed for an elevator-pitch event at Cornell University when she was a freshman there. McClellan said she was “always an entrepreneurial kid” (she founded a day camp when she was 12, earning $1,000 a week), and with guidance from her university’s business incubator, she designed a prototype that filled a major gap in sun safety.

According to a recent survey by Consumer Reports, 53% of Americans never even apply sunscreen, and most likely don’t even do it correctly. A good portion admit they find the practice too inconvenient or unpleasant. (Still, plenty of Americans appear to be buying the products: The sun care market is projected to reach $11.1 billion by 2020.)

“That leaves a lot of open space . . . because everyone just thinks it’s a pain,” McClellan says. “It’s not just about making sunscreen more accessible, its about doing a better job putting it on.”