With Yahoo Acquisition, Verizon Hopes To Grow Its New Media Empire

After months of speculation and intrigue, the bidding war for Yahoo came to an end today with the announcement that Verizon has agreed to acquire the former search giant’s digital assets for $4.83 billion in cash. Under the terms of the deal, Yahoo’s remaining assets, including its non-core patents and stakes in Alibaba and Yahoo Japan, will become part of a publicly traded investment company and rebranded under a new name.

Rumors of the impending news boosted Verizon shares by 1.3% and Yahoo shares by 1.4% on Friday, a modest Wall Street reception. The deal is expected to close in late 2016 or early 2017.

For Verizon, the deal paves the way to assembling a new media empire capable of delivering potentially billions in advertising revenue and offsetting slowing growth in its wireless and wireline business units. Verizon acquired AOL for its media and advertising business in 2015, to the tune of $4.4 billion, as a first major step toward that goal–and in the months since then has signed deals with startup video platforms including AwesomenessTV and Complex Media. It also launched its own mobile video app, Go90, last year, through which it offers sports and short-form originals designed for the YouTube generation. With assets like Yahoo Mail and Yahoo Finance, Verizon gains 600 million monthly mobile users—essential for any growing media company these days—and a shortcut to playing alongside Facebook, Google, and Twitter in the digital advertising big leagues.

“If I look at the AOL business, the adtech capabilities are best in class. But they simply don’t have enough scale” in terms of audience, Verizon executive vice president Marni Walden, who leads product innovation and new business, tells Fast Company. She has been tasked by CEO Lowell McAdam with turning Verizon’s media efforts into a $5 billion-plus business. Building audience organically, she says, takes too long when competing with giants like Facebook, which benefits from a strong global presence. “We knew when we bought AOL that that wasn’t the end of the story, there was more that we would want to do,” Walden says. “We’re building something that we want to turn into a very large business. Getting audience and getting scale is critical.”

Marni Walden, Executive Vice President and President of Product Innovation and New Businesses

Walden has witnessed firsthand just how big that audience needs to be. “When I used to run the marketing business at [Verizon] Wireless, I used to love to spend money at AOL. The dollar I’d spend, I’d get a better return because their adtech was so great,” she recalls. “The challenge was that if I wanted to spend $10 million with them—or whatever the relevant dollar amount it—they didn’t have enough inventory. That’s where I have to scale them to be able to get there. Companies like Complex and [Awesomeness TV] help, but there’s got to be more than that,” she says.

“If you think about wireless in 2000, it was this patient process of investing, scaling, integrating. I think this is a very similar thing. But doing it over a 10 year time frame—we don’t have that luxury.” Walden says. “We have to do it faster.” Acquiring Yahoo provides some of the inorganic growth Verizon needs in order to compete.

For Yahoo, the deal represents a repudiation of CEO Marissa Mayer’s ability to execute on her promises to turn around the company. In her four years at the helm of the troubled Silicon Valley institution, she renewed emphasis on design, assembled a portfolio of acquired startups, and hired big-name talent like Katie Couric in the hopes of lending the Yahoo brand an air of media prestige. But Mayer failed to weave those pieces together into a story that audiences could understand, and failed as well to build an advertising solution capable of competing with the finely tuned machines at her competitors.