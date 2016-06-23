Fall Out Boy’s Ghostbusters Theme Song Cover Is So Bad You Have To Hear It Right Now

WHO: Fall Out Boy and Missy Elliott.

WHY WE CARE: When the team behind Ghostbusters made a not-great-yet-apparently-not-childhood-destroying sequel in 1989, they needed a song. Instead of rejiggering the original, iconic, Huey Lewis-pilfering theme, they enlisted Bobby Brown’s aid and walked away with a stone cold banger.

Rather than taking this tact and creating a new song for this summer’s contentiously anticipated reboot, the filmmakers brought in Fall Out Boy and Missy Elliott to cover the original. Let’s not mince words here: This song is bad. It’s real bad, you guys. It’s not necessarily Fall Out Boy’s fault that it’s bad, although the mix of epic synths, wonky guitar, and high-register vocals certainly does not help. That’s just Fall Out Boy being Fall Out Boy. (Missy Elliott is fun to hear rap, as always, until the very second she mentions who she gonna call.)

The problem is that whether or not a remake of the movie needed to exist, a remake of its theme song definitely did not. Who is it for? The original song doesn’t hold up beyond its strong nostalgic factor and bouncy use in the source material–but that doesn’t mean an extreme-ified version of it works as a song either. Whereas the new movie can (hopefully!) take the same premise and make it fun and funny in a different way with new writers and actors, the optimum result of tweaking the original song is–what, making nostalgia feel contemporary? Just make a new original song for your big summer movie and call it a day. Or remaster the original and lard it in sparingly. But this version makes that overly formal tinkly piano key version in the trailer sound like audio ambrosia.

Our working conspiracy theory is that this song is a stealth attempt at showing whiny MRA bros who are mad about the gender-swapping element of the movie just how un-sacred their childhoods truly are.