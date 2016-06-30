8 Strategies To Help You Quit The Snooze Button Habit For Good

If you hear your alarm in the morning and then decide to go back to sleep for a few more minutes, you’re not alone. According to one 2014 survey , 57% of Americans regularly hit snooze. There are worse habits, to be sure, but the problem with snoozing is that the alleged upside (more sleep) isn’t even that good. Sleeping in little chunks is far less restful than sleeping straight through to the time you intend to get out of bed.

Fortunately, it is possible to kick the habit. Here are nine strategies for ending the addiction for good.

If you want to change your life, or at least your morning routine, you need to know your purpose for doing so. “Some people define purpose as the reason you get out of bed in the morning,” says Christine Whelan, author of the new book, The Big Picture: A Guide to Finding Your Purpose in Life. This is particularly relevant for snoozing. “Your ‘why’—your reason to get up—has to be more powerful than the ‘but’ of hitting your snooze button.”

Maybe it’s that your boss took a chance on you with a promotion, and you never want to be late to work again, or maybe it’s that your snooze button habit is driving whoever you share a bed with crazy, and you’d like this person to continue sharing your bed. In any case, figure out a good reason and you’ll be more motivated to do things differently.

One obvious reason people hit snooze is that they’re tired. If it’s not possible to sleep later in the morning, you can “sleep in” by going to bed earlier. Monica Moriak quit the snooze button after realizing that “I was going to bed at around 11:00-11:30 p.m. and need to be up by 6:15-6:30 a.m.” This was not enough sleep for her. “I decided I wanted to aim for eight hours a night, so I moved my bed time to 10:00 p.m.” Most nights she makes it into bed by 10:15 p.m., and is asleep before 10:30 p.m., meaning she gets her eight hours, and wakes up rested. If you have trouble winding down on time, try setting a “bedtime alarm” just like you’d set a waking alarm.

Moriak also started to use a Jawbone, which has an app that monitors sleep cycles. People naturally go in and out of deep, don’t-disturb-me sleep and lighter sleeping (when you might wake up anyway if you hear a noise or need to go to the bathroom). The app “really helped since it times the alarm to my lighter sleeping, so I am not awakened from a deep sleep,” she says. If you’re moving around anyway, it’s less painful to get up.

When you were a kid, you probably felt no temptation to hit snooze on Christmas morning or your birthday. You were just too excited to see what the day would bring. You can achieve a similar dynamic by doing something you really want to do when you first wake up. Elisabeth McKetta stopped snoozing when she realized that, between her job and her family, early mornings were her only time to write. She gets up at around 5:25 a.m. “I still fight it for the first post-alarm minute most days,” she says. But she can write in quiet from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. She’s written five books during that two-hour window over the past few years. Progress creates its own motivation.