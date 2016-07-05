The Hidden Discrimination Against Being Fat At Work

Journalist and author Lindy West is done hating her body. As an important step to self-acceptance, she “came out as fat” to friends and coworkers. This is her body. Get used to it.

These days, the term “fat” no longer bothers her. Allowing it to be a “big, scary word” gives it power, she explains, while “the more PC “overweight” implies there is a “correct” weight to be.

West chronicles her experiences with the various forms of fat shaming and discrimination she’s faced throughout her life in her new memoir Shrill: Notes From A Loud Woman. In one of the book’s biggest moments, she confronts her boss, writer Dan Savage, about the series of derogatory remarks he had made in his columns about fat people. Their disagreement came to a head when West wrote a blog post on the publication’s website directly calling out her boss, saying, in part: “I get that you think you’re actually helping people and society by contributing to the fucking alp of shame that crushes every fat person every day of their lives, but you’re not helping.”

While that confrontation ended with the two semi-amicably agreeing to disagree, most fat people don’t feel as comfortable expressing their feelings about the subtle and overt shaming that goes on in their workplaces. This can come in the form of many things, from awkward confrontations with office managers about not fitting into office chairs, to employers who utterly fail to hide their disgust. For women, West points out that it’s often worse: An example is the female bonding of coworkers huddled by the mirror in the office bathroom, complaining about how it would be a travesty if they packed on a few pounds. “It’s anxiety producing, and it takes me back to this time where my overwhelming feelings were shame and failure,” West says. “You’re sitting around saying your worst nightmare is to look like me.”

But these kinds of experiences are the tip of the iceberg when it comes to size-based prejudices at the workplace. Studies have found that many Americans hold onto the stereotype that overweight or obese individuals are lazy, unintelligent, and lacking in self-discipline. And more than half of Americans have no qualms about making negative comments about a person’s weight, including in the workplace.

Numerous studies have found that obese and overweight people experience all manner of discrimination at work, and much of it is perfectly legal. Some struggle to find a job at all. In recent years, employers like Victoria Hospital in Texas have explicitly stated that they won’t hire anyone with a body mass index (BMI) of more than 35 (about 220 pounds for someone who is 5-foot-6), which is far from a foolproof predictor of good health.

Obesity was found to lower a woman’s annual earnings an average of 4.5% and men’s earnings as much as 2.3%.

Those who do manage to land a job are less likely to be offered a salary bump or promotion compared to their slimmer peers. Obesity was found to lower a woman’s annual earnings an average of 4.5% and men’s earnings as much as 2.3%, according to a 2004 study by Charles L. Baum of Middle Tennessee State University. Some pundits have argued that this may be the last accepted form of prejudice in the U.S.