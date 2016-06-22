Dropbox Announces New Tools To Make Collaboration Easier For Businesses

Each year, Dropbox spends thousands of hours just watching people work. The hope is to get a glimpse into their workflows, what’s working for them and what isn’t, and what Dropbox can do to make their experience using the service a little easier.

On Wednesday, the company announced a number of updates to Dropbox for Business based on that user research. The new features and services are designed to help teams be more collaborative and, consequently, more productive.

“People have more ways than ever to create and capture information,” says Cristen Torrey, head of design research at Dropbox. “We’ve seen the hoops that people jump through just to do something as simple as turn a piece of paper, like a receipt or owner’s manual, into something that they can archive and share.”

Among other users, 52% of Fortune 500 companies use Dropbox for Business, with needs that range from everything to designing a building to building a new piece of software. They also have different needs when it comes to sharing the content they create, sometimes wanting input from a group, while other times simply want to share a finished product.

“For us, clicking the share button isn’t our metric for success,” she says. “We’re tracking things like whether people understood their options, and whether people are confident that they did the right thing. By giving people the right choices, we think we can give the foundation for more stable and more secure collaboration. People don’t really just want to be more productive. They want their tools to get out of their way, so they can do more amazing, thoughtful, and creative work.”

With that in mind, the company announced a number of updates to its Dropbox For Business platform that will make sharing and collaboration much easier, from any device, and from anywhere in the world.

Plus button

The first thing you’ll likely notice in the update is the addition of a giant plus sign within the Dropbox app. That new plus button can be used to create new Office documents such as Excel or PowerPoint on your phone, or to scan a document such as a blueprint, receipt, or a whiteboard from the meeting you’re sitting in, just as if you were toting around a flatbed scanner.