Twenty One Pilots Are Locked Up In Suicide Squad Jail For New Music Video

WHO: twenty one Pilots.

WHY WE CARE: After last year’s breakout hit, “Stressed Out,” rap-infused duo twenty one pilots were clearly going places. It turns out one of those places is super-jail. In the video for “Heathens,” the band is locked up with Suicide Squad-ers Harley Quinn, Deadshot, and Killer Croc. (Joker weirdly sits this one out.) The song starts out mellow but menacing, with a simple drum-and-piano loop, as the band is summoned to some kind of rec room. Soon, however, the other inmates are brought in, along with a guitar, and a full-on Jailhouse Rock-situation ensues.