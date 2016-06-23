Sustainability Isn’t A Moral Issue For Unilever, It’s An Economic Issue

Back in 2010, Unilever launched its Sustainable Living Plan with a goal of doubling the size of the business while cutting its environmental footprint in half by 2020. On stage at Cannes Lions, chief marketing officer Keith Weed talked to the audience of marketers and advertisers about his vision for the future of brands, and a huge part of that was social progress and environmental sustainability. Just not for the most obvious reason.

“It’s easy to say we should have campaigning in brands because it’s the right thing to do,” said Weed, who runs marketing for the world’s second biggest advertiser. “I think you should do campaigning brand because it makes good economic sense.”

What that means is, promoting more sustainable products, created more sustainably and promoting a more environmentally conscious lifestyle among consumers through its advertising, as well as significantly challenging stereotypes, and improving the portrayal of women in advertising. Across many of its brands these initiatives have been growing.

At the New York City Climate March, Weed said the largest contingent from one company was Unilever employees, and brands like Ben & Jerry’s not only inspire consumers, but the company itself.

The company studied 1,000 ads from all over the world, from different brands, agencies and companies. It found that 50% had stereotypical portrayals of women. Just 1% portrayed women as funny, 3% as leaders, and 2% as intelligent.

“These are the images that we as an industry are sending out across the world, and 80% of women do not identify with these stereotypes that we as an industry are putting out,” said Weed.

Then they looked at just Unilever ads, categorizing them as either normative or progressive. “The overall impact of our progressive ads was 12% more than those of our normal ads,” said Weed. “So this is not a moral issue, it’s an economic issue. We can create better advertising, if we create advertising which is more progressive and we start challenging those stereotypes.”