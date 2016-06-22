The idea of reimagining and reinventing everything we do, across our entire industry, for a connected world of billions, sounds like an incredible opportunity. It also sounds like an incredible amount of extra work. Do we really need to reinvent everything?

The answer is, happily: no. But we do need to learn how to connect. For all of the hyperbole, the world really is changing.

Photo: Flickr user Arjan

Klaus Schwab, chairman of the World Economic Forum, refers to the present era of connectivity as the “Fourth Industrial Revolution.” The first Industrial Revolution was powered by water and steam, changing the way we built things. Electricity powered the second and enabled mass production. In the third, electronics and information technology accelerated scale and complexity.

Now we are in the fourth, an era of connection between our physical, digital, and biological worlds; a new phase of massive creative potential, where everyone has the power to share anything with anyone. This era brings with it an avalanche of new, creative ideas and opportunities.

Take, for example, the case of Soko. All over Africa, artisans make jewelry. But for most of history, their goods were only for sale in hyperlocal markets. Those artisans that could export often received little compensation for their work. To address this problem, three entrepreneurial women in Kenya started an online network that allows artisans direct access to buyers. It’s called “Soko,” which means “marketplace” in Swahili. Since getting connected, African artisans are now part of the $32 billion jewelry industry that sells to the U.S., Europe, and Australia.

Businesses like Soko are emerging from all over the newly connected parts of the developing world. These new businesses will come from places like Lagos, not Davos, New Delhi, not New York. And to thrive in this connected era, the marketing industry must evolve.

Despite the global connection occurring, for the last 20 years the marketing industry has become extraordinarily fragmented. Our challenge is to find new ways to organize talent so we can build together not just on one brilliant idea, but to scale all ideas. We do not need to reinvent it all. Our marketing revolution is not to simply be “more creative” but to be “more connected.”