Six Ways To Stay Productive After 3 P.M.

It’s 2:55 p.m. and you’re ready to go home. Lunchtime feels like it was ages ago, and your afternoon coffee doesn’t seem to be kicking in. Facebook and Twitter are both just a click away. Or maybe you’re reading this article to kill some downtime late in the day.

advertisement

advertisement

The thing is, lots of smart productivity experts teach you how to organize your mornings to help you get the most important work done first. We’re obsessed with starting off the day right–even going so far as to optimize our evenings in order to make the wakeup experience as painless and efficient as possible. But what about afternoons, which by some accounts are the least productive time of the day? As it turns out, there are a few specific ways to reclaim those sluggish hours after 3 p.m. instead of just running down the clock. Here are six strategies to try: 1. Let Your Screensaver Take Over You may be tempted to power through that afternoon slump by continuing to work. Fight that urge and any guilt that comes with it. Continuous work actually leads to lower performance. In fact, brain scientists point out that our typical working habits are relics of the Industrial Age and don’t reflect how our minds work. So get off the computer. In one recent study, researchers found that taking a break to watch dog videos can lower your stress, but it won’t improve your performance. Taking a real break away from your desk–one that helps you recover and feel better–is simply a more effective way to use your time, especially after 3 p.m. hits. Go for a walk, either outside or just around your office. You’ll be in a better mood when you return to the task at hand, and you’ll be better equipped to actually tackle it. 2. Turn Fatigue Into Creative Problem-Solving Hosting check-ins and meetings at 3 p.m. on Tuesdays may help you get the most participation. You may actually be able to use your afternoon fatigue to your advantage for brainstorming.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

This may be a productive way to end your workday simply because your to-do list will jog your memory of where you left off the evening before. So even if you’re spending part of your afternoon just planning work you need to accomplish, instead of actually accomplishing it, it still may prove time well spent. Nathan Ellering is the content marketing lead at CoSchedule, the marketing calendar for everything. Follow him on Twitter at @njellering.