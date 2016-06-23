How To Turn A Casual Introduction Into A Job Referral

Asking for an introduction to your hiring manager is a great (and highly recommended) way to get a foot in the door. However, early on in my career, I used to think that once I got an introduction, the rest would take care of itself. “I’ll charm everyone else this contact introduces me to,” I thought, “and they’ll have no choice but to make up an incredible opportunity and offer me an absurd amount of money to accept.”

However, there was a huge problem with this type of thinking–it was wrong. Exchanging emails with someone at your dream company’s great, but it’s just that, exchanging emails. If you want to turn this back-and-forth into an interview (and then into an offer), you have to do a little work.

Because, as I learned, even the connections with the best intentions are busy and simply were not going to follow up with me out of the goodness of their hearts. So to help you make the most out of any intro you receive, here are three tips that put the control back in your hands.

The quickest way to waste an introduction is asking that person to send over any openings he or she stumbles upon.

When I graduated from college, I would’ve told you that if you had any available opportunities at a baseball card company, I’d be open to discussing it. And in full transparency, I made the mistake of following up on an introduction to a company I was interested in by saying, “This is so exciting, and I can’t wait to hear more about what positions you’re hiring for!”

What I quickly learned is that the quickest way to waste an introduction is asking that person to send over any openings he or she stumbles upon. Unless that person works in HR, he or she probably doesn’t know all the openings (or would use the same “hiring” link that you would find on the company’s homepage).

The solution to this is twofold. First, don’t reach out for an introduction until you’ve identified a job you’re interested in. And once you get that intro and are (hopefully) asked to send over your materials, send over a tailored version of your resume and cover letter. Doing these two things makes it clear that you’re interested in a specific job–and that you’re willing to do the work to get an interview.

Even beyond your resume and cover letter, it’s up to you to determine what materials the application requires all candidates to submit. Just because you’re getting your foot in the door doesn’t mean you’re excused from following the rules.