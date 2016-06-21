Zombie Horror Gets A New Spin In The Trailer For ‘The Girl With All The Gifts’

WHO: Director Colm McCarthy–best known for his work on Sherlock and Peaky Blinders–helms the project, with Gemma Arterton as teacher Helen Justineau. Glenn Close and Paddy Considine play a scientist and a soldier, respectively, and newcomer Sennia Nanua is the titular girl with gifts.

WHY WE CARE: M.R. Carey’s novel was the freshest breath of, er, life that the zombie horror genre had seen in years, setting up an entirely new world for zombies to run around in–and a new idea of what a zombie even is. All of that is on full display in our first look at the film version of The Girl With All The Gifts, which puts Gemma Arterton in the role of a teacher working with elementary school-aged zombie children who seem to have their feral urges at least partly under control–even as the British military (embodied by Paddy Considine here) and scientists (in the form of Glenn Close) have less maternal intentions toward the kids. Take that premise, add some full-scale zombie apocalypse, and factor in the note-perfect ending that Carey’s book concluded with, and The Girl With All The Gifts sure looks like it’s set up to be the rare sort of zombie movie that isn’t laden with cliches as it shambles around without a brain.