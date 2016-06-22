The Migration Museum Wants To Show That The Refugee Crisis Is More Than Just Statistics

With more than a million refugees making the treacherous journey across Europe last year, and thousands living camps across the continent, it can be hard to comprehend the plight of specific individuals fleeing war, persecution, and terror.

An exhibition this spring in London told the stories of the people behind the statistics, with the aim of sparking debate about the long and complex history of migration in the U.K.

The exhibition, titled Call Me by My Name: Stories from Calais and Beyond, is the most ambitious to date from the Migration Museum Project, a group campaigning to create the first dedicated national migration museum in the U.K.

Located in London’s East End–a very multicultural part of the city with a history of immigration dating back to the late 17th century–the exhibition runs through June, the month in which the U.K. votes on whether to stay in the European Union. With concerns over migration cited as a reason by many of the the Brits want to leave the EU (because of the belief that migrants take jobs and housing that should be for U.K. citizens), the timing is particularly potent–and intentionally so.

The exhibition comprises work from artists, volunteers, and photographers who have visited the refugee camp known as “the Jungle” in Calais, France, as well as the refugees themselves who are stuck there, hoping to reach the U.K. The unofficial camp, which was partially destroyed by the French government a few months ago, continues to grow. Sitting on the site of a former landfill on the northern coast of France and lined by miles of razor wire fence, the Jungle has become a temporary home to more than 5,000 people of about 20 nationalities–including Somali, Sudanese, Syrian, Kurdish, Eritrean, and Pakistani. Amid the squalor and makeshift shelters are shops, restaurants, places of worship, and a school. Despite recent fires and regular episodes of tear gassing, the camp continues to attract migrants trying to get to England.

The intention of the exhibition was to “humanize” the refugees at a time when there is so much fear and hostility toward them, Sue McAlpine, curator of the exhibition, tells Co.Exist. “A refugee is an ordinary human being, with a family, with a profession, with hopes and dreams–neither an angel or a victim,” she says.

Exploring the identity of refugees presents a challenge, however. Many refugees don’t actually want their image or name revealed in case they’re detained by authorities in Europe or recognized back home. This means much of the work contributed by them is anonymized, such as the paintings by a Mauritanian refugee who goes by the pseudonym “Alpha.”