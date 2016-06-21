“Finding Dory” Gets Gory When George R.R. Martin Meets Pixar

WHAT: A mashup of the Finding Dory trailer and the wildly violent aesthetic of Game of Thrones.

WHO: YouTuber MrStratman7.

WHY WE CARE: The beginning of Finding Nemo teetered perilously close to George R.R. Martin territory. Nobody got his or her fishface eaten off by a dog, certainly, but there was a very significant casualty way early on. The just-released sequel, however, which smashed box office records last weekend, begins on a more uplifting note–which is why it’s all the more jarring to see what Finding Dory would look like if it were written by George R.R. Martin. The creative mashup trailer uses audio clips from the film’s voice actors that change the context of what’s shown. (Albert Brooks’s vocal snippet comes from Drive, and involves a death threat.) Also, some manipulations to the animation make this underwater adventure a lot gorier than you remember.

[via Pleated Jeans]