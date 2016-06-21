California Is Going Nuclear-Free, Which Means Everyone Else Can, Too

There are few fuels that are causing more consternation in the environmental community than nuclear power. It’s seen by some as a long-term bridge fuel as the United States transitions off of dirty coal, oil and gas and onto cleaner, safer energy. The big talking point for proponents is that nuclear power emits near zero carbon emissions. The Paris climate deal to cut global greenhouse gas emissions, as a result, has given nuclear power new prominence.

America can, in fact, transition off nuclear in the short-term and replace it with renewable energy, efficiency and energy storage resources.

Other environmentalists see nuclear power’s toxic waste, high maintenance and building costs, marine impacts and security risks as not worth the pursuit and ineligible for being called clean energy. Until its radioactive and other risks are neutralized, critics don’t see nuclear as part of a sustainable energy portfolio in America.

While this split in the environmental community is getting increasing political coverage in the press, a new historic agreement between a major American power company and environmental groups shows that another way is possible. America can, in fact, transition off nuclear in the short-term and replace it with renewable energy, efficiency and energy storage resources. It’s totally feasible. Take a look at the groundbreaking agreement:

First, the 100-plus year-old California-based power giant, Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E), just agreed to shut down its two 30 year-old nuclear reactors in Diablo Canyon, letting the licenses expire in 2024 and 2025, respectively. This is a big deal, and it’ll make California, the world’s sixth largest economy, nuclear free.

This is no small thing. These two PG&E nuclear reactors, which spurred the start of the environmental organization Friends of the Earth, comprise roughly 20% of the annual electricity production in the company’s service territory and 10% of California’s annual production.

That’s a lot of power. And yet the transition off these kinds of plants is entirely doable and illustrative of switches that should happen across the U.S., including much older plants with long-expired licenses. Entergy’s Indian Point nuclear reactors north of New York City, for example, could be closed even sooner than Diablo Canyon and replaced with a portfolio of renewables, efficiency, and storage. Taking a cue from California, we should be replicating this everywhere.

Second, this agreement indicates that California is outpacing other states in how its utilities are redefining their future, as PG&E didn’t stop with the Diablo Canyon closure. They committed to ramping up their renewable energy portfolio over the next 15 years so that renewables will comprise the majority of their total retail power, at 55%, voluntarily exceeding California’s standards for 2030.