Collar Is The Love Child Of Scandinavian Design And Italian Coffee Culture

The stovetop moka pot is a classic method for brewing coffee. A design dating to the 1930s, it’s a staple of kitchens all over Italy and, according to Daniel Debiasi and Federico Sandri of Something Design , it makes the best cup of coffee. But it isn’t the world’s most beautiful coffee maker.

Working with the Danish housewares brand Stelton, Debasi and Sandri created the Collar collection, a gorgeous revamp of the moka pot that includes an espresso maker (which works on gas and electric stoves), a milk jug, sugar bowl, and bean grinder.

In typical Scandinavian fashion, the silhouettes are restrained. Thanks to its matte-black finish and minimal silhouette, it’s more Scandinavian cool than the flashy Italian Deco of the original metallic moka pot. However, the three-chamber internal design remains the same. Water is placed in the bottom and coffee in the center. When the water heats up, it flows through the grounds into the top chamber. Oak handles and a brass grinder round out the material detailing. It’ll make design-minded coffee snobs swoon–and hopefully will be the nail in the coffin for any unsightly Mr. Coffee machines of Keurigs that might be lurking in your kitchen.

Find the Collar collection on stelton.com in September; prices range from $45 to $85 per piece.