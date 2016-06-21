How Instagram Swelled To 500 Million Users While Others Struggled To Grow

I hope this isn’t too personal, but I need to fess up about something: I have an addiction. It’s nothing life-threatening or even all that serious, but I realized recently just how long it’s been going on. For nearly six years, my brain has routinely been flooded with hits of dopamine from a daily habit that I just can’t seem to kick. My drug of choice? This is kind of embarrassing. But it’s Instagram.

Now, lest I be accused of making light of the devastation caused by real-life, physical addiction to drugs or alcohol, hear me out: Social apps might not be deadly, but they certainly are addictive. They’re designed that way. And the scientific evidence that social media activates the brain’s pleasure circuitry much like real drugs do just keeps piling up like a mound of cocaine at a rich frat kid’s birthday party. Here in the age of ubiquitous smartphones, we each have our mindless vices of choice. For me, Instagram just happens to be the most rewarding one.

As it turns out, I’m not alone. Today, Instagram announced that it now has 500 million monthly active users. Of all those people sharing and scrolling through each other’s photos, a full 300 million of them use the app every day. That’s only 10 million less than the number of people who use Twitter every month. On average, Instagram users upload more than 95 million photos and videos every day. And we’re loving it: Collectively, we tap the “like” button on Instagram 4.2 billion times per day. We’re hooked.

While some social networks struggle to keep their user growth climbing after the initial buzz has worn off (see: Twitter and Foursquare), Instagram has had no trouble at all. In fact, the app’s user base has actually doubled in the last two years.

So what is it about Instagram that keeps reeling in tens of millions of people and ensuring that so many of us keep scrolling and tapping? Some of the reasons are obvious: Instagram’s expansion from iOS to other mobile platforms like Android and Windows Phone certainly helped push these numbers up. Heck, even the continued growth in smartphone ownership in general probably has a natural trickle-down effect (especially as Instagram retains enviably high rankings in the app stores, allowing its popularity to feed off of itself).

Without a doubt—despite plenty of naysaying at the time—Facebook’s $1 billion acquisition of Instagram in 2012 has been a huge boon for growth: Not only does it enjoy a tighter integration with the world’s largest social network (boosting Instagram’s exposure among Facebook’s 1 billion daily active users), but being owned by Facebook means a huge expansion in resources. At the time of its acquisition, Instagram only had 13 employees. Today, a much larger team of engineers, designers, and product specialists are able to help the app keep scaling. In 2014, engineers quietly migrated all of Instagram’s content from Amazon’s cloud hosting to Facebook’s own data centers, allowing the growing photo app to piggyback on technical infrastructure designed to support billions of users, countless features and, most importantly, rapid continuous scale.

Even something as simple as user experience research—something in which Facebook is very well versed—can have a significant impact on the usability and performance of an app like Instagram, thereby preventing a knee-jerk exodus of frustrated users to other, more responsive apps.