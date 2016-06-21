Map: Where The Developer Jobs Are

For a long time Silicon Valley companies have faced a shortage of qualified software developers. Many young companies want to plant their flag in the Valley, so they open an office there, but are forced to rely on an engineering team located elsewhere.

Part of the blame goes to the education system in the U.S., which is not churning out enough budding coders. Only one in eight U.S. high schools offers Advanced Placement (AP) computer science coursework, a new study from the App Association shows. Advanced Placement courses are aimed at high-performing and motivated students, and offer them college credits if they pass.

There’s also more software development going on outside Silicon Valley than ever before, the research says. Almost nine out out of every ten developers now work outside the Valley. And four out of the five top-grossing app development companies are based outside the Valley.

Perhaps the key finding of the research is that even in markets where demand for qualified developers is highest, the secondary school computer science education that might set kids on a course to a career in software just isn’t there. The four interactive graphics below tell the story.

The study calculates that just more than 223,000 developer job opportunities exist in the U.S. today. And the jobs are spread more evenly across the country than you might imagine. Places you might not think of, like San Diego and New Jersey, have many developer jobs–both filled and unfilled.