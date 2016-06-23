Nike Spends Billions On Marketing, But Millennials Still Like Toms More

Nike is one of the most admired and prolific marketers of the past generation, revered for its big idea (Just Do It), its endorsement roster of the best stars and teams, and pioneering execution, from coordinated shoe colors in the Olympics to innovations like Nike+, Nike ID, and Flyknit, all which led to it being one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies . In fiscal year 2015, Nike spent more than $3.2 billion in “demand creation expenses” (advertising, endorsements, events, etc.); tens of billions of dollars have gone to building its brand. In traditional brand valuation reports, which try to discern the financial value created by the brand ( Fortune , Interbrand , etc.), this pays off, with top 20 rankings.

And yet, in nationally representative research my company Enso has recently conducted (the Brand World Value Index), Toms Shoes ranks higher than Nike for the all-important millennial demographic. At one level, this is shocking, given Toms is a fraction of Nike’s size. Toms does not publish its annual marketing expenses, but last year’s partial sale valued the entire company at $625 million, under 20% of Nike’s annual marketing budget, and under 1% of Nike’s market capitalization.

The research we conducted looked at the extent to which people perceive a brand to have a purpose bigger than making money, the degree to which that purpose aligns with their own values, and the extent to which they would be willing to actively support the brand’s purpose.

In other words: Do these brands represent a future I believe in, and will I help them create it?

By looking at these measures, we are looking to define the extent to which people perceive a brand as creating world value, not just shareholder value.

This measure of a brand’s standing is forward-looking, because everyday people are now more powerful than ever (having access to tools previously reserved for newsrooms and presidents), and the extent to which they are motivated to direct that power toward a brand’s success will significantly determine its future.

In the Brand World Value index, for those under 35 years old, Toms ranks 22nd, while Nike ranks 26th.