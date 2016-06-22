Four Skills Effective Managers Need More Than They Used To

What’s true in life is true for managers in 2016: Some things change, some things stay the same. But how do you know which ones fall into which category? For starters, effective managers do what they’ve always done: lead a team of people to efficiently convert a vision into an actual reality. They know how to head off problem scenarios and mitigate those that do arise before they spiral out of control.

There’s no denying that the workplace is changing, though, and most work environments are steadily pushing managers to revisit their skill sets. Here’s a look at some of the skills great managers have always needed that are becoming more important, plus a few others that are coming into wider demand.

As product and design considerations rise to the fore, it may be smart to brush up on your expertise in that area.

Remote work is here–that’s no longer news. As of this time last year, two-thirds of employers were allowing their staff to telecommute at least periodically, according to research by Intuit, and another report put the share of workers regularly working remotely at 38%.

This trend is only set to continue, and no matter where your own company’s own stance falls on remote work, it’s wise to develop the skill set you’ll need to manage remote teams. And that starts with your own mentality. As a manager, don’t be so quick to shoot down the idea of working from home. For some people, flexible work is actually more productive work; in some instances, telecommuting may be the only option for employees with certain family and personal obligations.

Now more than ever, managers need to abandon one-size-fits-all expectations for their employees. For example, a working mother might ask to work remotely a few days each week in order to take care of her young children. You don’t need to offer carte blanche invitations for all your staff to develop their own schedules–after all, your job as a manager is still to manage these requests, just like all others–but you do need to be receptive to them and understand how they might help.

Showing a genuine openness toward helping your team members balance their work and their lives demonstrates you have their best interests in mind. It can cultivate loyalty and keep lines of communication strong–both crucial things in an era of job hopping and remote collaboration.

As Susan Vitale, CMO at the recruitment software company iCIMS, told Fast Company recently, “You need a product that looks really good, whether you are a software designer or a shoe manufacturer.” Increasingly–and in Vitale’s telling, across a widening swath of industries–design is no longer the sole concern of the design department.