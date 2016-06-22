Why Facebook, Not LinkedIn, Is The Professional Network Of Choice For These 4 CEOs

She’s got 225,000 Facebook likes, knows her way around a selfie stick, and posts updates that get reshared hundreds of times. And she isn’t a Kardashian. She’s Meg Whitman, the 59-year-old CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

Shot on his phone, often at odd hours and in unusual locations, Le Meur’s videos are informal, filled with entrepreneurial insights, and are strangely magnetic to watch. In a recent one, he recorded himself behind the wheel of one of Tesla’s (nearly) self-driving cars. It can be a little scary to see Le Meur completely ignoring the rush-hour traffic whizzing by all around him, but result–as he well knows–is social-media gold. What you can learn from him: For execs, video doesn’t have to be professional to be effective. (Nor does it need to involve stunt driving.) If you’re willing to broadcast live on Facebook, a five-minute phone-cast can draw in significant followings with minimal prep or effort. 2. Brit Morin Pregnancy photos, clips from Jimmy Fallon and an ode to lost bobby pins: In many ways, founder and CEO of the DIY site Brit + Co Brit Morin has crafted a Facebook profile that doesn’t look much different from your best friend’s–and that’s probably one reason why she has 283,000 followers and counting. While Morin does occasionally plug her company, which sells arts-and-crafts classes and kits, most of her posts are personal, creative, and genuinely worthy of sharing. She hobnobs online with buds like Randi Zuckerberg, celebrates the birth of her new son, and then throws in a few behind-the-scenes shots from a photo shoot at her company. The resulting mix of life and business comes across as natural and genuinely disarming. What you can learn from her: If you’re willing to get personal and share (select) details of your daily life on Facebook, you’ll stand out from the legions of buttoned-down execs droning on about quarterly profits and company culture.

advertisement

advertisement

What you can learn from her: Facebook is a natural choice for execs looking to highlight corporate social responsibility efforts. Share the causes you’re passionate about by sharing articles, videos, and stories from the front lines. Let your followers see your social initiatives in progress–don’t just talk about them after they’re finished. What It Takes To Get Facebook Right These are still early days for Facebook as a professional network in addition to being a social one. There’s one important disclaimer here that bears emphasizing. These CEOs definitely aren’t overnight successes when it comes to Facebook. Their mega-followings represent the culmination of a sound Facebook marketing strategy and months, if not years, of faithful updating. But that’s all the more reason not to waste time getting started. As someone building an executive audience from the ground up, I can personally attest that a little effort goes a long way. My own Facebook page has grown from a few hundred to nearly 20,000 followers in recent months. I post a Facebook Live video once a week, comment on tech and gadget stories I’m reading, and also share my own articles on social media and entrepreneurship. The good news is that these are still early days for Facebook as a professional network in addition to being a social one. If you can get in on the ground floor, you’ll be able to leap ahead of the executive pack, which for the most part–and for now, anyway–seems content to stick with LinkedIn exclusively. But the fact is that your most powerful connections and most engaged audiences already don’t exist in just one place in the social media universe. Neither should you.