Surprising Statistics Of The Gender-Wage Gap In Tech

Comparably, a platform that provides anonymous data on compensation and insights into work culture did an analysis of the self-reported salaries of 10,000 workers in the tech industry.

Using algorithms to detect and remove false reports, Comparably’s researchers averaged the compensation data for all the jobs they have in tech, and broke it down by gender. They then broke the data out by education level, ethnicity, location, department, and age.

Overall, women earn less than men in every one of these categories with one small exception. Slicing the data by department revealed that both admin and executive women earn more than their male counterparts. At the admin level women’s pay was 7% higher and 2% higher at the executive level.

The executive pay bump in favor of women was recently explored by NYU Stern professor Lisa Leslie. An extensive study of high-potential female professionals at Fortune 500 companies, found that 8% of female leaders earned more than their male counterparts. Leslie believes this is driven by corporate diversity initiatives that value the contributions of their under-represented female cohort. And we know that the tech industry has been working hard to correct its lack of diversity for several years now.

Some additional surprises surfaced in Comparably’s study, most notably that women over 50 have the smallest pay disparity in the field (5%). While women just entering tech fields are doing so at an average of 29% less pay than entry-level men between the ages of 18 to 25.

Jason Nazar, Comparably’s CEO, says that number decreases in the 26-30 age group, and then dips further to 14% in the 31-35 group. “Then we see it starts to increase again among women 36-40 and 41-45 before going down again,” he notes.