Why New York City Is Better For Women Entrepreneurs Than San Francisco

New York City ranks first overall among the top 25 cities for women entrepreneurs, ahead of San Francisco, Seattle, and Austin, according to the Dell Women Entrepreneur Cities Index (WE Cities), released today at the White House’s Global Entrepreneurship Summit .

The report measures a city’s ability to attract and support high-potential women entrepreneurs who want to grow their business. Research for the report began with an April 2016 symposium chaired by David Ricketts, a fellow at the Technology and Entrepreneurship Center at Harvard. The symposium brought together 40 global thought leaders, women entrepreneurs, academics, and media to discuss whether access to markets, capital, talent, and technology are the four major factors affecting the ability for women-owned businesses to grow, Ricketts says. During the symposium, he says, the group decided to add a fifth factor–culture–which measures the prevalence of mentors, networks, and role models as well as public polices that enable women to assume leadership positions and achieve success.

Based on the research symposium, IHS, an economic forecasting and consulting firm, developed the metrics that produced the final rankings.

Top 25 Global Cities For Women Entrepreneurs New York City San Francisco Bay Area London Stockholm Singapore Toronto Washington, D.C. Sydney Paris Seattle Munich Austin Beijing Hong Kong Taipei Shanghai Tokyo Mexico City Sao Paulo Seoul Milan Delhi Johannesburg Jakarta Istanbul

“This is not something that has been done before,” says Jim Diffley, a senior director at IHS economic. “There is no simple metric that can tell you the answer.” The trick, he says, was finding factors that are measurable and could be tracked over time. IHS came up with 77 indicators across the five categories of markets, talent, capital, technology, and culture.

Examples of indicators in each category are:

Markets: The percentage of women on corporate boards, the percentage of city startups run by women, and transportation costs.

Talent: Female labor force participation rate, the percentage of female enrollment in business schools, and the percentage of women with tertiary education.

Capital: The number of women in a second round or higher investment cycle, the number of high-potential, net-worth investors, and the percentage of investment firms with at least one female executive.

Technology: Percentage of women who use the Internet, the percentage of women with smartphones, and ratio of male/female use of smartphones for transactions.

Culture: Presence of female entrepreneurs, networking groups for women entrepreneurs and businesswomen, policies around equal pay and hiring, and prevalence of paid maternity and paternity leave.

“Cities that were really good in one or two things didn’t come out on top,” Dr. Ricketts says. “But cities good at many things tended to rise a little higher.”

“Every hour spent paying for daycare while working on your business is chipping away at your net revenue.”

New York City ended up ahead of San Francisco because women entrepreneurs in New York City have more access to capital through women-to-women funding groups, and access to city policies that provide an equal playing field for women, says Elizabeth Gore, Dell’s entrepreneur-in-residence. Entrepreneurs don’t often think about the importance of public policy, she says, but policies that level the playing field for women entrepreneurs are essential in helping women to grow their businesses.