The Soft-Skills Gap You Haven’t Heard Of

But so far, that conversation has focused on a soft-skills gap at the individual level, as something for job seekers to brush up on and emphasize in order to stay competitive. And while it speaks to a growing need for these skill sets among employers, we rarely talk about the organizational costs of that need going unfulfilled–not to mention the risks to businesses that can’t measure or predict how people will act within their own walls.

The fact is that many companies simply don’t have the tools, resources, or expertise for understanding human behavior. That leaves them blindsided by consequences at the “people” level of decisions made at the “money” level. I direct a program at the University of Texas called the “Human Dimensions of Organizations” (HDO). These dimensions haven’t gotten much serious attention until recently. But the core assumption, which more people are now coming around to, is that the humanities and the social and behavioral sciences are loaded with knowledge about people–at the individual, group, and cultural levels–that companies ignore at their own risk.

These are three principles from the HDO program I direct that correspond to the major blind spots some companies are now striving to correct.

Most organizations base their decisions on financial information. Costs are managed. Revenue streams are developed. Stock prices are monitored to maximize shareholder value. Money is easy to measure and track, so it becomes the most important source of information about key decisions. That’s sometimes a mistake.

At times, these financial decisions have unforeseen and unintended consequences. A company may decrease labor costs by offering early retirement to high-priced, mid-level managers, who can then be replaced with younger and less expensive talent. But the people who take early retirement are often the most successful executives who can then find another job (or hang out a shingle as a consultant), while the less talented folks stay on. Ultimately, these early-retirement programs may save money in the short term, but lead to an exodus of talent and institutional memory in the mid to long term.

Problems like this may often be unforeseen, but they aren’t unforeseeable. To recognize the impact of certain decisions on people, though, you first need good methods for measuring what people are doing. That requires expertise in qualitative methods, like structured interviews, participant observations, and document analysis. It requires people who understand how to give good surveys, observe behavior, and set up experiments.