Lowe’s Tangos With Google To Help You Remodel Your Home In Augmented Reality

Lowe’s may not be where most people would expect to find a cutting-edge augmented reality app.

But later this year, the home-improvement company plans to release Lowe’s Vision, an app for Google’s 3-D smartphone platform Tango that will let customers visualize how new furniture and appliances will look in their homes. It will even take accurate measurements through augmented reality, which means that you can go from mapping out your room to browsing a filtered selection of Lowe’s products without having to put down your phone to wrestle with a tape measure.

“Having those measurements allows you to search by the space,” says Lowe’s Innovation Labs executive director Kyle Nel. “For instance, if the space in your kitchen for your fridge is only a certain size, why would we show you all of the different fridges that don’t fit in that space?”

If Lowe’s seems like an unlikely place to find such an app, it may be even more surprising to learn that inspiration for the technology came from a comic book.

According to Nel, the North Carolina-based chain actively works with science-fiction writers and illustrators to turn emerging trends that could affect its business into narratives in graphic novel form, which in-house research teams then use to keep market strategies up to date.

“We hire professional, published science-fiction writers and give them all of our marketing research and trend data,” says Nel. “There’s a whole rigor and process to this, but then they come back with the probable, possible convergence of people trends and tech trends, and what that might look like.”

One such storyline focused on virtual and augmented reality, which led to Lowe’s Vision.