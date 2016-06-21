The Unexpected Lesson I Learned From Losing A Multimillion-Dollar Business

If you’re an entrepreneur–and even if you aren’t–you’ve probably read your fair share of articles explaining why it’s okay to fail. In a weird, possibly twisted way, failure is almost like a badge of honor .

But failing still sucks. It’s one of the scariest and most gut-wrenching experiences a business owner can ever go through. I should know. It’s what happened to me when Amazon shut down my business Organize.com. Right up until then, times were good. I was newly married and we were killing it financially. The month before the company closed, we raking in a profit of somewhere around $700,000. But our approval rating had dropped below that 96 or -7% satisfaction threshold Amazon requires for seller accounts.

After receiving the suspension notice, I had no choice but to let everyone go and shut down our online store for good. It was worse than terrible. Here’s the thing, though. For all the talk of failing as a means of improving your business acumen and honing your strategic thinking, it may have a bigger impact on something much more personal: your relationships.

When the money is flowing, that’s usually a sign business is good. And business really was good at Organize.com for a bit. But the success got to my head a little. I bought a nice car and began to neglect my friends and family. I spent more and more time focusing on growing the business and enjoying being a “successful business owner,” and less time hanging out with those closest to me.

Losing everything, though, made me humbler–as you can well imagine. All of a sudden, you aren’t as untouchable as you’d thought. In fact, researchers at the University of Washington and State University of New York at Buffalo discovered that “humble people tend to make the most effective leaders and are more likely to be high performers in both individual and team settings.” It isn’t about having low self-esteem, either. Humble leaders are simply more compassionate and focused on the welfare of the group they lead than on their own status.

I’ve tried to be as open as I can in sharing the experience of my misfortune with others, so that they may be able to avoid the same mistake. After losing my company, I decided to reshuffle some of my personal priorities. At a friend’s suggestion, I also took some time off to give back to my community to volunteer.

Close your eyes. Imagine everything that you already have in life. A house, car, business, family, friends, and so forth. What if they weren’t there? Poof–gone. You’d feel pretty lousy, right? But which of those things are you sorriest to lose? After my business folded, I realized I didn’t need luxury items. Who needs a BMW when you have a wonderful and amazing wife? Who needs a multimillion-dollar business when you have friends and family that support you no matter what?