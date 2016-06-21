How Panera Bread Baked Digital Innovation into its Growth Strategy

Not so long ago, Panera Bread was anything but a digital trailblazer. Founded as St. Louis Bread in the 1980s, the company was managing 2,000 bakery-cafes throughout North America without a significant investment in digital growth. That all changed in 2014 with the launch of Panera 2.0.

The program, which incorporates a series of integrated technologies, digitally mobilizes everything from ordering and paying at in-store kiosks (much faster service) to operations (employee training and protocols to ensure increased speed doesn’t decrease accuracy of order fulfillment). Through the Panera app, a customer can now even place an order up to five days in advance and recall their favorite meals and drinks from previous orders.

Panera 2.0 has been a rapid success. By Q2 2015, same-store sales grew 2.4% in the bakery-cafes that had adopted the technology compared to 0.1% the year before. Transaction growth—a measure of how many people visited a Panera year-over-year—increased 1.1%, an impressive rise by industry standards. By Q1 2016, earnings per share were up 21%.

For Blaine Hurst, Panera’s chief transformation and growth officer, the results are an appetizing validation of the tech-centered strategy that he helped craft, initially to make up for lost time.

How did Panera 2.0 originate?

If you look at where Panera was with respect to technology in 2011, when “2.0” was conceived, we were way behind. We had not made a significant investment in technology for many, many years. Frankly, we had only done enough to keep the restaurants running. Clearly, the world was rapidly changing in terms of how consumers and entire industries were adopting mobile technology. That wasn’t yet widespread in our industry, but we knew it was only a matter of time. We knew we had a chance to lead.

How did customers respond to the new ordering tools?