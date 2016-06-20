Here’s Your First Look At “Westworld,” HBO’s Upcoming Sci-Fi Western Saga

WHO: Creators Lisa Joy of Burn Notice (hmmm) and Jonathan Nolan of everything Christopher Nolan has ever done, along with executive producer J.J. Abrams.

WHY WE CARE: If a show has a premise like “Jurassic Park meets Deadwood,” it’s encouraging that it comes from Michael Crichton-penned source material and will live at HBO. The only problem is that this troubled production has chugged along in fits and spurts at the network for years, and for a while it was unclear whether it would ever arrive. Now that our first look at the series is here, though, it looks like a contender for that next monster hit HBO kind of needs, as Game of Thrones barrels furiously toward its conclusion. For one thing, this frontier fever dream has an amazing cast, which includes hitters like Jeffrey Wright, Anthony Hopkins, Thandie Newton, Evan Rachel Wood, and Ed Harris. Then there’s the production aesthetic, which includes as many dimly lit interiors as wide open spaces, signaling the show will operate strongly on two levels, with plenty of mysterious corners to poke around and keep viewers occupied for years. The tone is simultaneously bleak, vibrant, violent, and spooky–or at least that’s how it seems in this 90-second tour. We’ll find out whether the show delivers on its promise when it premieres this October.