3 Times You Should Tell Your Boss You Didn’t Do Your Best Work

Everyone has an occasional crisis of confidence. You’re about to turn something in and you wonder, “Is it good enough?” Then, your next thought is, “Do I need to say something to my boss?”

There are definitely times when it’s just a bout of impostor syndrome; and by ignoring your inner critic, you avoid a situation in which your manager would’ve loved your work, but because of how you frame it, she starts to question it, too. However, there are other situations in which you need to speak up, so you can get the guidance you need to make something better.

It’s not always easy to tell one scenario from the other, but here are three times you should always be honest that you’re unsure of what you’re handing in.

You know something isn’t quite clicking, but you’re not sure how to fix it yourself. Should you scrap everything and go back to the drawing board? Could minor changes make a big difference?

Even though it can feel uncomfortable (and even scary) to admit that you don’t have all the answers, it’s your boss’ job to provide guidance so you can do your best work. By mentioning that you could use advice before you turn a project in, you’re being proactive, attentive to deadlines, and showing that you have a clear idea of where the project needs to be (even if you’re not quite sure how to get there).

Just keep in mind that when you ask someone to help you solve a problem, you have to be open to implementing his or her solution. If what you really want is another day to try and tweak things for yourself, share that you’re not 100% where you want to be, but then ask for a deadline extension (as opposed to thoughts on how the project could be improved).

One of the things I love about working with an editor is the feeling of reassurance it brings. I know there’s someone who’s job it is to tell me if I’m being long-winded, or alternatively, if I didn’t go into enough detail to actually make my point. When you have the safety net of someone you trust to review your work, you can veer on the side of not mentioning if you’re on the fence, because he’ll let you know if you need to make changes.