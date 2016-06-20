Steve Golin And Lawrence Bender Talk About How Film Can Drive Cultural Change

The world loves movies, and there probably couldn’t be a more obvious place for that statement than Cannes. But today, producers Lawrence Bender (Pulp Fiction, An Inconvenient Truth) and Steve Golin (Spotlight, The Revenant, Mr. Robot), along with BBH creative chairman John Hegarty, and UNICEF’s chief of public advocacy Claudia Gonzalez, were on stage at Cannes Lions to discuss how that love can be translated into cultural change.

Bender said he saw the positive impact of film through An Inconvenient Truth, which played at the Cannes film festival 10 years ago.

“I got to see first hand how a movie can inspire, educate, and help create a movement,” said Bender, adding that whether it’s a Quentin Tarantino film or a documentary on a global issue, film is about one thing. “At the end of the day we’re just telling stories. Making a documentary is very hard, it’s not just about what the subject is, it’s about what engages you personally. You have to find a way to connect with the audience. Maybe the audience doesn’t know or doesn’t care about an issue, or doesn’t know they care, and it’s all about how you get them to care.”

For Golin, a movie like Spotlight represents a great story that was able to tap into an issue in a way that sparked further conversation and action.

Spotlight, 2015 Photo: Kerry Hayes, courtesy of Open Road Films

“Initially the pitch of pedophile priests molesting little kids isn’t a very commercial subject,” said Golin. “But there were two aspects to it–there was one about the death of investigative journalism, which is obviously a big topic and very interesting. But the other interesting topic in the movie was about how this huge conspiracy was going on and so many people knew about it.”

Golin pointed to the cases of Jimmy Saville in the U.K. and Jerry Sandusky in the U.S., as examples of wrongdoing that many people knew about, but did not act on. “People know this is going on, and it’s not any different with human trafficking and drugs, I think people know a lot of this is going on and they don’t do anything about it,” said Golin. “Part of what was great about the experience with Spotlight was, a lot of the survivors who had never talked about their experiences, came out of the woodwork to talk about it, and felt that because of this movie they had license to talk about it. There were quite a few priests and people in other walks of life that had abused children, who really had a light shone on them, and a number of people were arrested.”

Gonzalez agreed that the impact of film can have a very real impact on culture, using Bender’s An Inconvenient Truth as a prime example.