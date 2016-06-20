When It Comes To Cultural Gender Bias, Brands Must Do Better

Last week, the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and the White House announced a new initiative called “#SeeHer” to encourage advertisers, content creators and the media to make content that authentically portrays diverse women and girls. For #SeeHer, the ANA will share toolkits to support the campaign and lay out the roles of partner organizations. This is a step. But it’s just one step of many that Kim Getty, president of agency Deutsch, says that brands and ad agencies can take to better reflect the reality of women and girls in culture.

In her presentation at Cannes Lions called “Men vs Women: Exploring Marketing’s Impact on Gender Bias,” Getty highlighted both the role of advertising in culture, as well as why and how brands can do better. As Geena Davis has told us through her nonprofit See Jane, men outnumber women three to one on family films, a ratio that hasn’t changed since 1946. Only 31% of speaking roles in film are for women, while just 23% of protagonists are women.

Kim Getty

Advertising doesn’t fare much better. Getty said that of all the ads aired during this year’s Super Bowl, less than a third of the acting roles went to women (32%), and 17.5% were speaking roles. They then took the four biggest categories of ad spending in the U.S., which spend $19 billion per year, and looked at the top ads for the top brands in those categories to get a sense of the messages they were putting out into the world. Getty found that advertising is doing only a few percentage points better than our film counterparts with 34% of roles for women.

And while ads may not resonate as strongly as The Force, their impact can be significant. For a moderate campaign Deutsch created for real estate site Zillow last March, the agency found that 72% of Americans saw some part of the campaign, compared to 33% of Americans who saw Star Wars: The Force Awakens. “Twice as many saw our Zillow ads than watched Star Wars this year,” said Getty. “It’s clear that we as marketers and advertisers, are putting an enormous amount of messages out there.”

But we don’t need to live in a world filled with frazzled moms and hapless dads, as depicted in so many ads. Just look at how brands like Under Armour, Nike, and Ram Trucks have used women in their marketing. It’s not just good for women, it’s good for business.

“Under Armour has doubled their business over the last four years, while Ram Trucks has had their best sales year since 2005, and Nike is up 12% year-over-year in women’s training,” said Getty. “These are brands playing a new game and driving their business while doing it. It’s a win-win.”

The thing is, it doesn’t take much. A few simple steps and advertisers can start making the difference.