How Can Maker Culture Help The Health Care Industry?

The rise of maker culture over the last decade–beyond specialty mags and tech-heavy message boards–has been as inspiring as it’s been meteoric. We’re at the point where a major athletic brand like Under Armour is experimenting with 3-D printed sneakers .

Open-source technology and design has many industries shaking in their brand boots (and has given their legal departments the flop sweats). And given the sheer volumes of regulation and legislation, one might expect the health care industry to be the least receptive to public tinkering. That said, it’s also the area where greater personalization and problem-solving could potentially have the most significant impact on people’s lives.

That’s what global chief creative officer of Publicis Health Graham Mills was thinking when he brought scientists, tech thinkers and makers Cory Doctorow, James Young, and Dr. Gokul Krishnan to the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, to discuss how the maker movement could provide valuable insight into new ways of transforming the health experience and improving outcomes.

Imagine you lost your arm in an accident, but had the chance to help design your own prosthetic limb–from its functionality to style–instead of trying to adapt to a generic model that doesn’t ever quite fit right. Jamie Young did just that, as part of Konami’s Phantom Limb Project, a rather unique marketing initiative for Metal Gear Solid 5 that teamed with Sophie de Oliveira Barata’s Alternative Limb Project to help create a new arm that actually felt good and looked cool.

But one of the things Young found out was that, while the arm–which looks straight out of sci-fi–was great, perhaps its biggest impact was emotional. “Health is personal,” said Young. “It’s very powerful for people to have control or influence on their treatment.”

Last summer, Dr. Krishnan, a learning scientist and mechanical engineer, was invited to the White House as President Obama proclaimed June 12-18 the National Week of Making. Krishnan created Maker Therapy, which provides mobile maker work stations to young patients at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital in Nashville.

Krishnan told the Cannes Lions audience that even though his maker stations were helping entertain and engage kids suffering from all types of illness, the common denominator was, like with Young, its emotional impact. He told the audience of agency and health care brands, “It’s about taking a symbiotic approach to health care marketing, and the link between physical and mental health.”