Why These Businesswomen Are Voting For Trump

In 2011, Lauren Holliday dropped out of college 20 credits short of a diploma. “Not that I wanted to. I was devastated about it,” she says. “I just couldn’t afford it at all.”

Fast-forward five years, and Holliday is now a well-paid marketing consultant with a startup on the side called Freelanship, which is aimed at connecting students with paid freelance work in lieu of free internships. She believes early job success is rigged in favor of rich kids who can live off their parents’ largesse while working free, 40-hour-a-week internships. She also thinks the student loan system gouges young people’s wallets unfairly.

So who does she have her eye on when she casts her ballot come November? Donald J. Trump.

Seven out of 10 women have an unfavorable view of Trump, according to an April Gallup Poll. But how about the rest, some of whom actively support the presumptive GOP nominee? In technology and business, some high-ranking women are openly supporting the candidate, while others are doing so in secret to avoid the judgment of their colleagues.

“He’s one of us,” says Deborah Gregory, founder of a legal practice in Houston. “He truly understands our frustrations and our problems and knows what we need to be successful.” Gregory says she’s eager for Trump to bring about a smaller government, reduce regulation, and lower taxes—all hallmarks of a traditionally conservative platform.

In conversations with women in business across the country who support Trump, the common themes that emerged include admiration for his honesty (he’s not sexist or racist; he’s just “being real”); his support for business; and his ability to “shake up” the status quo. Not everyone we spoke to agreed to be quoted on record (not all that surprising, given that a female Trump supporter was pelted with eggs at a recent rally). But we found them through connections or communities of fellow supporters on Facebook groups like “Women United 4 Trump” and events like Women in Business for Trump.

Trump’s base might be fired up by his controversial views on immigration and nuclear weapons, but the women we spoke to tended to cite the candidate’s pro-business proposals. In September 2015, Trump revealed a tax plan that cut taxes for both people and businesses, while closing tax loopholes and cutting deductions. To limit big-government spending, he wants to slash funds for the Department of Education. He also promised to get rid of a “tremendous amount of regulations” on CNBC.