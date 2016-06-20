Why Managers And Staff Have Very Different Ideas About Open Offices

What makes an office worker happier than perks like free food, natural light, or even onsite day care? According to a new report by Oxford Economics and consumer electronics company Plantronics , one of the most important “perks” is the ability to focus.

The majority (68%) of the 1,200 employees and managers surveyed placed a distraction-free environment in their top three priorities for their workplace. There’s just one thing standing in the way of that ideal: the open office.

A trend that’s swept in and changed the look of most modern offices, the spacious expanse populated with shared workspaces (and perhaps a low cubicle wall to divvy up the desks) was designed to promote collaboration and communication.

That’s been proven effective, according to several studies. Employees who aren’t on the same team, or even the same division of a company, can boost their own productivity by co-mingling, according to the work of Ronald Burt at the University of Chicago. Another study by Sociometric Solutions even indicated that physical proximity boosted virtual communication. Workers who shared space were 20% more likely to communicate digitally, and emailed four times more frequently when collaborating on a project, finishing 32% faster than those working remotely.

But sitting elbow to elbow with colleagues in an open office rarely provides the opportunity to hunker down and concentrate without resorting to headphones. Yet here again, we find a big disconnect between the opinions of staff and management.

According to the Oxford Economics report, only 39% of executives said that ambient noise affects their employees’ productivity, and only one-third (33%) believe that loud colleagues are an issue. Overall, the researchers found that bosses felt their employees were equipped to deal with distractions at work, but less than half of employees themselves agree.

The pool of respondents included 50% of workers between the ages of 18 and 35. “Millennials were more likely to say noise distracts them from work, and in general, are more annoyed by ambient noise in the office,” the researchers write. “In fact, they are more likely to take steps—like listening to music or leaving their desks—to drown out noise, and to say blocking out distractions increases their productivity and improves their mood.”