This 13-Minute Short Makes You Think About Every Single Movie Sound You’ve Ever Heard

WHO: London-based producer and director Daniel Jewel.

WHY WE CARE: Who knew that the people who provide scene-specific sound for movies would make interesting subjects for a movie themselves? The Secret World of Foley shines a light inside the foley room where newspapers crinkle, buckets clomp, and lobster shells have their own weird friction when they rub up against each other. This 13-minute short follows resourceful foley Artists Pete Burgis and Sue Harding as they create sounds for a film all while gazing up at the big screen with a slightly fanatical expression, making sure they’re synced up. After watching, it will be impossible not to closely examine some of the odd sounds in the next movie you watch, and tip your cap to the Petes and Sues who created them.