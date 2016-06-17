Ricky Gervais Is Out Of Office In The First Trailer For His David Brent Movie

WHO: Creator and star, Ricky Gervais.

WHY WE CARE: As you may have heard, sequels haven’t been doing great business this year. It seems that people don’t necessarily feel compelled to throw money at Johnny Depp in a fright wig again on Alice In Wonderland brand recognition alone. Considering that Ricky Gervais has always been a man of the “two short seasons, a bonus special, and I’m out” style of television production, it’s surprising to see him bring back his most beloved creation ever for a film. Now that we’re faced with the actual prospect of a David Brent movie, as the first trailer hits alongside news of its Netflix release next year, Co.Create has some concerns. On the one hand, obviously it will be fun to see Brent reunite his former band that he mentioned on The Office, Foregone Conclusion. And the trailer even gives us a snippet of “Equality Street,” a song familiar to all Brentheads. But this trailer also suggests that perhaps David Brent was only a part of Gervais’s most beloved creation, and that it was the ensemble around him that made him special. Also, the lack of any involvement from original co-creator Stephen Merchant does not exactly inspire confidence. Have a look and let us know what you think in the comments.