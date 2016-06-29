This Really Exists: A Battery Pack For Your Electric Standing Desk

You know what your standing desk needs? A battery pack. And thanks to UpDesk, you can have one for just $175 .

There are three main problems I see with a battery for your desk. If the purpose of a standing desk is to help get you fitter, then surely spinning a hand-crank is better. You could even opt for a manually operated standing desk like the OPLØFT, which uses springs to make it easy to lift even when fully loaded.

UpDesk

But let’s say that an electric desk makes it easier to switch from sitting to standing, and therefore makes you more likely to get up off your butt. Why not just plug it in? Here’s UpDesk’s dubious justification for going wireless:

With the UpDesk Battery Kit you can enjoy the smooth, fast, electrically powered lift system of your PowerUp UpDesk without being a slave to the cord. Perfect for accommodating powered UpDesks in locations where getting access to a wall plug may not be convenient.

But where might you use a standing desk where there aren’t any power outlets nearby? In a field perhaps? Maybe your boss has put your cubicle in a windowless broom closet, and then tried to make it up to you by kitting it out with a fancy desk (starting price $980)?

Or maybe you only use a notebook computer, and your desk is in the center of the office, away from the wall outlets? In which case, why do you need a powered desk (with a 375-pound lifting capacity) to lift your two-pound MacBook?

The third complaint comes down to sustainability. Do you really need to buy yet another environmentally questionable lithium-ion battery pack instead of just running the cable that shipped with the desk?

In the interests of giving equal treatment to both sides of the argument, here’s a statement from Kamron Kunce, the UpDesk director of community relations, issued in a press release: